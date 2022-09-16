EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.84. EVI Industries shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 7,735 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $165.46 million, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVI Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in EVI Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in EVI Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

