EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.84. EVI Industries shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 7,735 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $165.46 million, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94.
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
