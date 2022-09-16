Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Purchases $92,208.15 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director Robert Hayman acquired 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $92,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,208.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Hayman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Robert Hayman acquired 1,091 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,918.35.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evolus by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

