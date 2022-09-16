Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Medytox Inc. Sells 73,000 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $749,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,328,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,265,256.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $158,967.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00.
Evolus Trading Down 2.5 %
EOLS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 441,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $555.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.01.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
