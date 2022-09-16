Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Medytox Inc. Sells 73,000 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $749,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,328,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,265,256.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolus alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $158,967.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00.

Evolus Trading Down 2.5 %

EOLS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 441,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $555.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.