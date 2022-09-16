Evolution Petroleum Co. (EPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.27 million, a P/E ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 165.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 93,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $538,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 34.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPM shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 price objective for the company.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

