ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ExcelFin Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ XFIN opened at $9.96 on Friday. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

