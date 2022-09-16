Farmer Steven Patrick Invests $11.91 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,000. Farmer Steven Patrick owned approximately 0.12% of Black Knight at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BKI opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight Profile

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

