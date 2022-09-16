FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.07.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FB Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FB Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 307.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

