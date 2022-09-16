FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

NYSE:FDX opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.52. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,061.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $767,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

