FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.95.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.52.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

