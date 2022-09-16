FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.95.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of FDX stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.52.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
