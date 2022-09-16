FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.44 EPS.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

FDX stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 552,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,803,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,681,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 518,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

