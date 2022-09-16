Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8,535.38.
Ferguson Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:FERG opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
