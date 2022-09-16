Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $66.94 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $66.94 million and $13.04 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00091746 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00081979 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021348 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00031691 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007874 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000278 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.
Buying and Selling Fetch.ai
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.