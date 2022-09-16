Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $66.94 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $66.94 million and $13.04 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00091746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00081979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007874 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000278 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

