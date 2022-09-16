Firdaos (FDO) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Firdaos (FDO) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Firdaos has a total market capitalization of $194,977.50 and $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Firdaos has traded up 303.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Firdaos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 309.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Firdaos Coin Profile

Firdaos’ genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Firdaos’ total supply is 1,920,036 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,249 coins. Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Firdaos’ official website is firdaos.com.

Buying and Selling Firdaos

According to CryptoCompare, “Firdaos aims to disrupt the traditional real estate ecosystem through blockchain technology and DeFi, which allows converting real estate assets into flash liquidity pools crowdfunded by a decentralized community of cryptocurrency investors from around the world.Whitepaper”

