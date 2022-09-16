First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Up 32.2% in August

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $6,621,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 116.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 104.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 124.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,513.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA stock traded down $23.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $826.59. The company had a trading volume of 314,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,146. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $785.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $709.03. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

