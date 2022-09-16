First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,770 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 942,597 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

Further Reading

