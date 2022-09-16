First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

