First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.1% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,808,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,908,000 after acquiring an additional 129,007 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.9 %

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

NYSE:BMY opened at $71.78 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

