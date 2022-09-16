First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Short Interest Down 62.5% in August

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

