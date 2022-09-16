First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEM opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

