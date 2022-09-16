First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEM opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $28.31.
