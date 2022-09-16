First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Trading Down 1%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) were down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.10 and last traded at $79.18. Approximately 37,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 59,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.99.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYX. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

