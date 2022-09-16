First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Trading Down 1%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) were down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.10 and last traded at $79.18. Approximately 37,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 59,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.99.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
