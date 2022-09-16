First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 206.5% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FYC stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.12. 7,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,137. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

