Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Bought by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,920 shares during the quarter. Five Point comprises about 2.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.83% of Five Point worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

FPH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,966. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

