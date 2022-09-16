Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$1.34. The business had revenue of C$18.33 million for the quarter.
