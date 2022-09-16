Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fletcher Building’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
Fletcher Building stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $10.79.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
