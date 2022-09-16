Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fletcher Building’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Fletcher Building stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

