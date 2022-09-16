FLEX Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.36 Million (FLEX)

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. FLEX Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $14,249.00 worth of FLEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLEX Coin has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. One FLEX Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLEX Coin Coin Profile

FLEX Coin’s launch date was February 20th, 2019. FLEX Coin’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. The official message board for FLEX Coin is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog. The official website for FLEX Coin is coinflex.com. FLEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLEX Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books.FLEX Coin powers the CoinFLEX exchange and is the foundation of the CoinFLEX ecosystem. Across all of our products, FLEX Coin provides all our users with exclusive benefits for trading on CoinFLEX.Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLEX Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLEX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

