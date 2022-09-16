Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $2,203,602.40 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.
  • On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60.
  • On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.

Flywire Trading Down 5.7 %

FLYW stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.68. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Flywire by 177.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

