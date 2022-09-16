Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fortive by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.