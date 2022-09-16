Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

FOJCY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOJCY shares. AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

