Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 52,217 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 514,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,611,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.