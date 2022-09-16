Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 33,507 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $29,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.89. 239,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $154.62 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

