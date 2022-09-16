Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $88.30 on Friday, hitting $1,868.47. 12,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,427. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,914.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,045.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

