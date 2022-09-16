Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 199.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,329 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ICVT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. 222,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21.

