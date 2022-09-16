Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,478 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

