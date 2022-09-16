Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,029 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.77 and a 200-day moving average of $250.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

