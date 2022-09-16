Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,684. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.06.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

