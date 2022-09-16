Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $115.67 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

