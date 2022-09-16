Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $117.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.67. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,870,000 after acquiring an additional 942,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,656,000 after purchasing an additional 550,604 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,029,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,862,000 after buying an additional 394,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

