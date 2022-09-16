Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Up 107.5% in August

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLAC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.97. 237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 244,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,125,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,388,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 337,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 80,502 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

