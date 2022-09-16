FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.35.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
FTC Solar Price Performance
NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.77 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.
Insider Activity at FTC Solar
In related news, insider Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,041,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,958,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,318,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,932. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
