Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 2,345 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $386.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

