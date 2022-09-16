Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

