Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 464 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $347.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.79. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

