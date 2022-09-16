Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Down 3.0 %

NGG opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About National Grid

A number of brokerages have commented on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.