Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.45 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

AMP stock opened at $277.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.97. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

