Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

HST stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.