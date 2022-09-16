Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $341.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.79. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.