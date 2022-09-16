Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 294 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL opened at $239.19 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.64.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

