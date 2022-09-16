Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,690 shares during the period. Fulton Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 1.18% of Fulton Financial worth $27,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $5,754,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

FULT opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.