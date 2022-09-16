Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.27 Price Target for NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.27 target price on NV Gold (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NV Gold Stock Down 7.1 %
CVE NVX opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. NV Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.
NV Gold Company Profile
