Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.27 Price Target for NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.27 target price on NV Gold (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NV Gold Stock Down 7.1 %

CVE NVX opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. NV Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

NV Gold Company Profile

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

