Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Fusion Pharmaceuticals

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 87,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a current ratio of 17.89. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

